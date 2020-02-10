Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Number of Foreigners in S. Korea Tops 2.5 Mln for First Time

Write: 2020-02-17 13:17:23Update: 2020-02-17 14:24:49

Number of Foreigners in S. Korea Tops 2.5 Mln for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners residing in South Korea has surpassed two-point-five million for the first time.

The Justice Ministry said on Monday there were two-point-52 million foreigners staying in the country as of late December 2019, up six-point-six percent on-year.

The total number broke the one-million mark in August 2007, then the two-million mark in June 2016.

South Korea is one step closer to being designated a multicultural society, as the number of foreigners calling the country their place of residence accounted for four-point-nine percent of the total population.

A society is often considered multicultural when the number of foreign residents surpasses five percent of the total population.

By nationality, Chinese nationals took up 43-point-six percent of the foreign resident population, followed by Vietnamese nationals at nine percent, Thais at eight percent and Americans at six percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >