Number of Foreigners in S. Korea Tops 2.5 Mln for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners residing in South Korea has surpassed two-point-five million for the first time.The Justice Ministry said on Monday there were two-point-52 million foreigners staying in the country as of late December 2019, up six-point-six percent on-year.The total number broke the one-million mark in August 2007, then the two-million mark in June 2016.South Korea is one step closer to being designated a multicultural society, as the number of foreigners calling the country their place of residence accounted for four-point-nine percent of the total population.A society is often considered multicultural when the number of foreign residents surpasses five percent of the total population.By nationality, Chinese nationals took up 43-point-six percent of the foreign resident population, followed by Vietnamese nationals at nine percent, Thais at eight percent and Americans at six percent.