S. Korea Maintains Global Auto Market Share as No. 7 Producer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea remains the world’s seventh-largest producer of cars.According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association on Monday, South Korea manufactured three-point-95 million vehicles in 2019.The number marks a decrease of one-point-nine percent from a year earlier, but still lifted the country’s global market share by zero-point-one percentage point to four-point-two percent. The gap between South Korea and sixth place Mexico also dwindled to 22-thousand units from 72-thousand in 2018.The overall global production of cars dropped four-point-nine percent over the cited period to 93-point-23 million, with eight out of the top ten countries posting declines.China kept its standing as the world’s largest automaker for the 11th consecutive year, despite a seven-point-five percent fall in annual production to 25-point-71 million.China accounted for 27.6 percent of the global auto supply, followed by the U.S., which claimed an 11-point-seven percent global market share.