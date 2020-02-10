Ex-N. Korean Diplomat Says He's Prepared for Pyongyang Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

Thae Yong-ho, a high-profile North Korean defector who is preparing to run in South Korea's upcoming general elections, says his life over the past few years has ultimately been a fight against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Thae made the remarks on Monday, referencing an alleged hacking attack on his smartphone that may have been carried out by an organization with ties to Pyongyang.In a statement to reporters on Monday, the former minister at North Korea's embassy in London claimed the alleged hacking violated the Protection of Communications Secrets Act.Thae said he believes North Korea routinely perpetrates such attacks on South Korean agencies and key officials, and stressed his commitment to fight for justice.The aspiring parliamentarian added that he is prepared on multiple levels to prevent future hacking attempts against him and regularly consults with security experts.