Trade Ministry Reports No Impact from Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy stressed "breaking away from Japan" several times during a joint policy report at the presidential office on Monday.Minister Sung Yun-mo, who led the briefing, said the first goals for 2020 is to realize South Korea's independence in the materials, components and equipment sectors and to break away from dependence on Japan.Sung said the country's experience responding to Tokyo's export restrictions last year will be utilized to achieve this year's goals.The restrictions Japan imposed last July on shipments of three high-tech materials to South Korea still continues, although some of the curbs have been eased.According to the South Korean government, Japan's regulatory move has had a limited impact on domestic industries.The trade minister said there was not a single disruption to local production despite the abrupt restrictions introduced by Tokyo.Sung attributed this to the public, government and corporate sector coming together based on the belief that economic security means national security.During the policy briefing, President Moon Jae-in also commended the national response to Japan's trade curbs, calling it a good example of a crisis that turned into an opportunity.