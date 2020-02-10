Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

More Labor Representatives Join Ruling Party ahead of General Elections

Write: 2020-02-17 18:21:04Update: 2020-02-17 19:16:16

More Labor Representatives Join Ruling Party ahead of General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Two senior labor activists have joined the ruling Democratic Party(DP) ahead of the April 15 general elections. 

During a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday, the DP introduced Lee Heung-seok, the head of an umbrella union group representing workers in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and Kim Hyeon-jeong, former head of the Korean Finance and Service Workers’ Union.  

DP Secretary-General Yun Ho-jung referred to the duo as advocates for labor rights and social solidarity. Yun expressed hope they will help buttress the Moon Jae-in administration’s inclusive policies.

This is the second time the ruling party has added labor representatives as new members this year, following Kim Ju-young on February ninth. Kim previously headed the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), one of the nation’s two leading umbrella union groups.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >