More Labor Representatives Join Ruling Party ahead of General Elections

Two senior labor activists have joined the ruling Democratic Party(DP) ahead of the April 15 general elections.During a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday, the DP introduced Lee Heung-seok, the head of an umbrella union group representing workers in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and Kim Hyeon-jeong, former head of the Korean Finance and Service Workers’ Union.DP Secretary-General Yun Ho-jung referred to the duo as advocates for labor rights and social solidarity. Yun expressed hope they will help buttress the Moon Jae-in administration’s inclusive policies.This is the second time the ruling party has added labor representatives as new members this year, following Kim Ju-young on February ninth. Kim previously headed the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), one of the nation’s two leading umbrella union groups.