Chinese Ambassador Thanks S. Korea for Helping Fight Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing’s new diplomatic envoy to Seoul has expressed gratitude toward South Korea for its assistance in China’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.In a contribution to the People’s Daily, the official paper of China’s ruling Communist Party, published on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said the Chinese will never forget the South Koreans’ brother-like friendship.Xing said when China ran into trouble, close neighbor South Korea stood firmly with the Chinese people.Xing noted that that the virus outbreak has tested the strength of friendships between China and other countries. He said the friendly tradition of help and support between South Korea and China will further their bilateral ties.The ambassador, in particular, thanked President Moon Jae-in for providing help along with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, among others.