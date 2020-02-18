S. Korea to Send Air Force Three to Evacuate Citizens from Cruise Ship in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to send Air Force Three to evacuate its nationals from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.The central disaster relief headquarters said that the government is in talks with the Japanese government to send a presidential plane to Haneda Airport on Tuesday afternoon and bring back South Korean nationals who are on the Diamond Princess anchored at Yokohama port.The government is seeking to bring back 14 South Korean passengers and crew at their request. Of the 14 people, less than ten reportedly wish to return to the country.If the South Koreans are evacuated, they will be placed under quarantine for 14 days. None of them were known to have shown suspicious symptoms yet.The Diamond Princess has been moored at a pier in Yokohama for the past two weeks. More than 400 passengers or crew members have been reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, as of Monday.