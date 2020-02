Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected arrest warrants for producers of a popular K-pop TV audition show over alleged vote-rigging.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday turned down the prosecution's request to issue arrest warrants for two producers of Mnet's 2017 show "Idol School," saying that it is hard to recognize the reason and need for an arrest at this stage.Police requested the warrants for the two producers both surnamed Kim on Friday on charges of obstruction of business and fraud. The producers are accused of rigging audience votes on the music show aired between July and September in 2017.Police made the request in a widening probe into a massive vote-rigging scandal involving officials at Mnet in another hit music show, "Produce 101."