China's New Coronavirus Infections Fall Below 2,000

Write: 2020-02-18 09:56:00Update: 2020-02-18 11:22:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The spread of the novel coronavirus in China appears to be slightly slowing down, with the number of newly confirmed cases on Monday falling below two thousand. 

China's National Health Commission on Tuesday said 98 new deaths and one-thousand-886 confirmed cases were reported across the nation on Monday. 

The country's official death toll came to one-thousand-868, while the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 72-thousand-436. 

The daily number of new infections, which soared to over five thousand last Thursday, remained below three-thousand for the following three days and then fell below two-thousand on Monday.    

Of the latest figures, 93 deaths and one-thousand-807 new cases were reported in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the contagious virus. 

The number of new infections in the province has remained below two-thousand for three straight days.
