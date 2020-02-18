Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Another Patient with No Overseas Travel Record Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Write: 2020-02-18 10:22:35Update: 2020-02-18 15:02:10

Another Patient with No Overseas Travel Record Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in South Korea has risen to 31. 

The quarantine headquarters of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday reported the latest confirmed case involving a 61-year-old South Korean woman.

The woman tested positive for the virus during a checkup at a public health center in Daegu. She was taken later to a state-designated hospital in the southeastern city and put in isolation for treatment. 

The patient is also known to have no record of recent overseas travel or of coming into contact with those previously diagnosed. This is similar to a South Korean couple confirmed in Seoul to be the nation’s 29th and 30th cases on Sunday and Monday. 

The latest diagnoses raise concerns over the risk of widespread infection of COVID-19 in South Korea.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >