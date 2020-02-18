Another Patient with No Overseas Travel Record Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in South Korea has risen to 31.The quarantine headquarters of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday reported the latest confirmed case involving a 61-year-old South Korean woman.The woman tested positive for the virus during a checkup at a public health center in Daegu. She was taken later to a state-designated hospital in the southeastern city and put in isolation for treatment.The patient is also known to have no record of recent overseas travel or of coming into contact with those previously diagnosed. This is similar to a South Korean couple confirmed in Seoul to be the nation’s 29th and 30th cases on Sunday and Monday.The latest diagnoses raise concerns over the risk of widespread infection of COVID-19 in South Korea.