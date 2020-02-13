S. Korea Releases 12 Coronavirus Patients from Quarantine as of Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has released two more people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus from quarantine after making a full recovery.The central disaster relief headquarters said on Tuesday that two Chinese nationals confirmed as the country’s 12th and 14th cases were discharged from Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in Seongnam, southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day.The two, who are a married couple, were both diagnosed early this month. The 12th case, a 49-year-old man, tested positive for the contagious disease on February 1 after arriving from Japan. He is believed to have come into contact with a confirmed patient there last month while working as a tour guide.His 40-year-old wife, who resides in Bucheon, west of Seoul, is believed to have been infected via him.So far, 31 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Korea with 12 now released from treatment. Eight-thousand-277 suspected patients in the nation have tested negative for the virus so far and 957 others are awaiting test results.