Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks in Washington Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense chiefs from South Korea and the United States will hold talks in Washington next Monday to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and other pending bilateral issues.The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will depart for the U.S. on Sunday for his first visit since U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper took office last year.Some of the expected key items on the agenda are the allies' joint military exercises and the ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations.Seoul and Washington have not yet finalized negotiations on setting Seoul's share in 2020 for the cost of the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula amid Washington's demand for a drastic increase.During Monday's talks, the allies will likely agree to conduct their upcoming springtime joint exercises in an adjusted manner to support the diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.Jeong will also meet with veterans of the Korean War and visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the three-year conflict this year.The minister will meet with officials at the U.S. Congress and then travel to California to visit a marine division that took part in the Korean War.