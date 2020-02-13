Bareunmirae Party Expels 9 Lawmakers, Moves Closer to Dissoultion

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor conservative Bareunmirae Party(BP) has expelled nine of its lawmakers who were elected by proportional representation.The move came during a general meeting of the party on Tuesday.Among the expelled lawmakers are six legislators who are supporters of former BP co-founder Ahn Cheol-soo. Five are planning to join Ahn in launching a new party.Shortly after the general meeting, the nine lawmakers submitted to the National Assembly’s Proceedings Bureau a notice on changing their party register.The expulsion was designed to sidestep rules and enable the lawmakers involved to maintain their parliamentary seats despite leaving the party. Under National Assembly law, proportional representatives who voluntarily leave their parties lose their seats. If they are expelled, however, they can still keep them.With this move, the BP now has eight lawmakers.With another four BP legislators, including Kim Dong-cheol and Park Joo-sun, set to leave the party in the near future, the BP appears to be on the brink of dissolution.