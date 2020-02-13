DP Floor Leader Vows Party will Focus on Public Call for Higher Values

Photo : YONHAP News

Floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), Lee In-young, says the party will not avoid the public’s criticism and will self-reflect before placing blame on others.In a speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday, Lee said the party is regretful over recent controversies surrounding prosecutorial reform, stabilizing home prices and a column critical of the DP written by Korea University research professor Lim Mi-ri.Lee said as the DP upholds the public’s call for the party to strive for higher values, it will also work to be more embracing as the ruling camp. He added that the party will focus on issues regarding people's livelihood in a more humble manner.On the main opposition United Future Party’s satellite entity “the Future Korea Party,” Lee called such a plan “very bad politics,” which undermines the very foundation of party politics.On the upcoming April 15 general elections, Lee earnestly requested the public to give the DP a chance to pursue reform. He called on the people to become a political vaccine that will block the destructive politics of the United Future Party and make decisions about the nation’s future.