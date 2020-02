Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are trying to confirm whether a man in his 30s who died with pneumonia-like symptoms on Tuesday after visiting China last month was infected with COVID-19.According to the authorities, an emergency team was dispatched to Seoul’s Gwangak District at around 9:05 a.m. upon getting a 119 call that the man, identified only as A, was unconscious and not breathing.A was immediately transported to the hospital but died at around 10:30 a.m.Traces of pulmonary hemorrhage were found in A’s body and he was found to have suffered symptoms associated with pneumonia.A reportedly traveled to China’s Hainan Province for three days last month with his family.