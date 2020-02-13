S. Korean Children's Book Receives Mention at Ragazzi Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean children's story has received a Special Mention at this year's Bologna Ragazzi Awards.Publisher Woongjin Junior said Tuesday the children's book "An Old Tailor Shop at Intersection" received the mention in the Opera Prima category, which recognizes first works.The prestigious Ragazzi Awards, dubbed the Nobel Prize of children's literature, honors works of exceptional creativity, educational value and artistic design from around the world.The picture book "An Old Tailor Shop at Intersection" was authored and illustrated by Ahn Jae-sun, who won illustration awards at the Bologna Children's Book Fair in 2014 and 2017.The story chronicles 100 years of history of a small family-run men's tailor shop in Seoul with an emphasis on the value of labor and craftsmanship.The judging panel said the picture book "shows the details of the crowed city and tailoring tools and processes by making judicious use of color based on browns and greys."The award ceremony will take place on March 30th during the 2020 Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy.