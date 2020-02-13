Sewol Probe Team Indicts Former Coast Guard Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has referred to trial the Coast Guard leadership at the time of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.This marks the first indictment since a special investigation team was launched to delve into the truth behind the maritime tragedy which claimed hundreds of lives.Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted without detention eleven figures who were in the Coast Guard commanding ranks at the time of the incident on charges of professional negligence resulting in death. This includes former Coast Guard chief Kim Suk-kyoon.The leadership is accused of failing to order the ferry's abandonment at the time of sinking, resulting in the death of 303 passengers.Prosecutors believe the officers should have grasped the urgency of the situation and made immediate orders to rescue as many passengers as possible but violated this duty.Charges of falsifying official records have also been applied to two officials as they allegedly lied about taking certain measures in the aftermath.The prosecution requested an arrest warrant for six former Coast Guard officials last month including Kim, but the court denied the issuance, not believing there was a risk of flight or evidence destruction.