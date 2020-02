Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that previously scheduled, high-level exchanges with China will be carried out without setbacks despite the coronavirus outbreak.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said in a briefing at the National Assembly on COVID-19 that the two sides agree on this view and will continue talks to coordinate a detailed schedule.Her remarks imply that Seoul will carry on pushing for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea within the first half of the year as planned.The two sides are known to be holding talks to arrange a visit around June.Kang also told reporters last week in Germany at a security conference that Seoul and Beijing have confirmed there’s no change to their coordination efforts for President Xi's trip.