KCDC Chief: COVID-19 Outbreak Entering New Phase in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has reported the country's 31st new coronavirus infection. The latest patient is a 61-year-old woman with no record of visiting China or coming into contact with anyone confirmed to have contracted the disease. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak is entering a new phase beyond secondary or tertiary infections.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Quarantine authorities say that the current COVID-19 outbreak is now entering a new phase in South Korea, citing the recent emergence of infections with untraced epidemiological connections.[Sound bite: Jung Eun-kyeong - Director, Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Korean)]“With this COVID-19 outbreak entering a new phase, the Central Disease Prevention Measures Headquarters asks once again that people who have visited countries or regions with confirmed community infections, medical institutions and ordinary citizens follow infectious disease prevention regulations.”During a daily briefing on Tuesday, Jung Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), noted that starting from mid February, confirmed cases beyond secondary or tertiary infections have been increasing.[Sound bite: Jung Eun-kyeong - Director, Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Korean)]“The outbreak that began in China has spread to Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan. At first, it was patients who came from China, their acquaintances and people they came into close contact with, but recently, from mid-February, each country is reporting many cases of patients with no confirmed epidemiological connection to a community infection.”The 29th, 30th and 31st patients had no record of recent overseas travel or coming into contact with those previously diagnosed.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.