'N. Korea Exerting All-out Effort Against Coronavirus'

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Tuesday that North Korea is also exerting all-out efforts against the new coronavirus after declaring a national emergency quarantine system.Giving a report to parliament, the minister said that North Korea is implementing stringent measures such as movement control, banning overseas travel and isolating foreign nationals.He said that compared to previous years, events marking former leader Kim Jong-il's birthday and the military founding anniversary were scaled back.Regarding quarantine-related inter-Korean cooperation, Kim commented that it is necessary. He then added that a way forward will be explored in consideration of related developments including the spread of the virus in South Korea, North Korea's movement and the private sector’s stance.The minister also reiterated plans to seek cross-border cooperation in various other areas such as railways, individual tourism to North Korea, sports events and an international peace zone along the inter-Korean border.Kim added that North Korean media continue to criticize South Korea for its military drills with the U.S. and for the stalemate in cross-border ties, demanding Seoul change its attitude.