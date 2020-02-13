S. Korea's Air Force Three Arrives in Japan to Evacuate 4 S. Koreans, 1 Japanese Spouse from Quarantined Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential aircraft arrived in Japan on Tuesday to evacuate four South Koreans and one Japanese spouse from a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan's Yokohama as the number of coronavirus infections on the vessel surpassed 450.The plane, carrying medical personnel, quarantine staff and Foreign Ministry officials left Seoul Air Base at around noon and arrived in Haneda Airport in Tokyo at 2:50 p.m.After evacuating the people from the cruise ship Princess Diamond, the plane is expected to return to Gimpo International Airport at around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.Upon their arrival, the five people are expected to be sequestered for 14 days at a state facility in Incheon.The central disaster relief headquarters said the number of evacuees may increase, as the government is in talks with the cruise ship operator to bring back a South Korean crew member that wishes to leave.If any wishing to disembark the ship show symptoms or test positive for the virus, they will not be allowed to board the plane.There are currently 14 South Koreans on board the cruise ship and none are reported to have contracted the virus.