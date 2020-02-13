USFK Commander Warns of Looming Furlough for S. Korean Workers at US Bases

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. military commander in South Korea has met with the representative of South Korean workers at U.S. bases in the country and warned against a looming furlough amid stalled defense cost negotiations between Seoul and Washington.According to USFK, General Robert Abrams met on Tuesday with Choe Ung-sik, the head of the union representing USFK's Korean employees, and said funds set aside for their salaries will run out by the end of March.Abrams said that with no agreement on the Special Measures Agreement(SMA), U.S. troops in Korea will be “out of money." He also said that although USFK is not part of the negotiations, it is “keenly interested in the outcome and remain hopeful for its swift conclusion.”The U.S. commander stressed that a furlough would have a significant impact not only on US troops in the nation but also on South Korean employees, who he described as “loyal and dedicated” and “valued and critical.”In late January, USFK sent a 60-day notice of potential furloughs to its nearly nine-thousand South Korean workers.Washington reportedly is demanding a fivefold increase in Seoul's share from 870 million dollars last year to five billion dollars for this year.