Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung C&T announced on Tuesday that it has won a one-trillion Korean won project to build a thermal power plant in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).Under the deal with F3 Holding Company B.V., Samsung’s construction branch will build a two-thousand-400 megawatt combined cycle power plant. The plant will be constructed in Qidfa, located on the eastern coast of the Middle Eastern country by April 2023.The deal amounts to around one-trillion-155-point-four billion won, which the South Korean company says is subject to change along with the duration of the project.