Death of Young S. Korean Man Who Suffered Pneumonia Found Unrelated with COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A young South Korean man who died with pneumonia-like symptoms on Tuesday was confirmed to not have been infected with the novel coronavirus.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), the body of the man tested negative for COVID-19 later in the day.The report on the death of the man in his 30s stoked fears of further potential spread of the epidemic in South Korea as it came on the heels of three additional confirmed cases in the nation. These involved a person with no record of traveling overseas, and who also did not come into contact with those previously diagnosed.The man was found unconscious and not breathing in his house in Seoul’s Gwanak District at around 9:05 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR), but was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m.The man returned last month from a three-day family trip to China’s Hainan Province, which reported over 160 confirmed coronavirus cases, including four deaths.