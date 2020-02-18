S. Korean Government Plane Returns from Japan with 7 Evacuees

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean government plane has returned from Japan on Wednesday carrying seven evacuees from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship.The Air Force VCN-235 arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul at 6:27 a.m., about four hours after taking off from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.The aircraft, carrying medical personnel, quarantine staff and Foreign Ministry officials, arrived at the Japanese airport at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to bring back South Korean nationals from the cruise ship.The evacuees, six South Koreans and a Japanese spouse, were among 14 South Koreans who were aboard the Diamond Princess. The ship has been quarantined at the port in Yokohama since early this month.Upon arrival, the evacuees will go through health checks at the airport before being placed into isolation for 14 days at a facility in the quarantine office of Incheon International Airport.