Hyundai Motor Halts Assembly Line Again over Parts Shortages

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor will suspend one of its assembly plants in Ulsan again due to a lack of parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.Hyundai said the No. 2 assembly plant in Ulsan is set to halt operations on Friday due to shortages of wiring harnesses, a key component for a variety of models.The planned stoppage comes ten days after the automaker resumed operations at the assembly line that produces the Genesis GV80 and Palisade SUV models.The No. 1 plant in Ulsan, which produces the Veloster subcompact and the Kona subcompact SUV, also suspended operations on Tuesday, just five days after resuming work. The latest halt will continue until Thursday.Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors also decided to extend the suspension until Friday at its plants in Gwangju and Gwangmyeong.