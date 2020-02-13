Seoul District Reports Another Coronavirus Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Seongdong District has reported another novel coronavirus case involving a person with no record of recent overseas travel and no contact with a confirmed patient.District Chief Chong Won-o said on Facebook Wednesday that a 78-year-old man living in the Sageun-dong area tested positive for the virus early in the day.The patient visited Hanyang University Hospital on Tuesday complaining of a fever among other things. He was then taken to a special diagnosis center within the hospital for a coronavirus checkup after a computer tomography showed pneumonia-like symptoms.After being diagnosed with the virus, the man was taken to a state-designated hospital for treatment in isolation.Later, health authorities isolated medical personnel at the hospital who came into contact with him and also took disinfection measures in the affected facilities.Chong said he will disclose information on where the patient visited as swiftly and thoroughly as possible to prevent further infections.The district office decided to close public facilities for the time being, such as gyms, libraries, welfare centers and childcare centers. It also urged district residents to refrain from going out and to comprehensively follow personal hygiene guidelines.Three previous coronavirus patients, including a couple living in Seoul, were also known to have not traveled or come into contact with a confirmed case, triggering fears of community infection in South Korea.Also on Wednesday, more than 10 people were diagnosed with the virus in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province, lifting the number of the patients in the nation to well over 40.