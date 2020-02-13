China's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 2,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese authorities said on Wednesday that the country's death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed two thousand.China's National Health Commission said that 136 new deaths and one-thousand-749 confirmed cases were reported across the nation on Tuesday.The country's official death toll rose to two-thousand-four, while the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 74-thousand-185.The daily number of new infections, which soared to over five thousand last Thursday, remained below three-thousand for the following three days and then stayed below two-thousand on Monday and Tuesday.Of the latest figures, 132 deaths and one-thousand-693 new cases were reported in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the contagious virus.The number of new infections in the province has remained below two-thousand for four straight days.