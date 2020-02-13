Menu Content

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 2,000

Write: 2020-02-19 10:45:25Update: 2020-02-19 13:18:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese authorities said on Wednesday that the country's death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed two thousand.

China's National Health Commission said that 136 new deaths and one-thousand-749 confirmed cases were reported across the nation on Tuesday. 

The country's official death toll rose to two-thousand-four, while the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 74-thousand-185. 

The daily number of new infections, which soared to over five thousand last Thursday, remained below three-thousand for the following three days and then stayed below two-thousand on Monday and Tuesday.    

Of the latest figures, 132 deaths and one-thousand-693 new cases were reported in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the contagious virus. 

The number of new infections in the province has remained below two-thousand for four straight days.
