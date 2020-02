Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite," which won four Oscars earlier this month and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, was awarded a prestigious Italian prize, dubbed Italy's Oscars.According to Italian news agency ANSA on Tuesday, "Parasite" was declared the winner of best foreign language film at the David di Donatello Awards.The South Korean film competed against Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood," Peter Farrelly's "Green Book," Todd Phillips' "Joker" and Roman Polanski's "J'Accuse."It is the first time a South Korean movie won a prize at the David di Donatello Awards, which celebrates its 64th anniversary this year."Parasite" has recently soared to the top of the Italian box office after being released across the European country.