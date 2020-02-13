Two Joseon Dynasty Seals Return from US

Photo : YONHAP News

Two seals symbolizing the Joseon Dynasty's national and royal authority have been returned to South Korea from the United States.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Wednesday that the Daegunjubo and the Royal Seal of Hyojong were repatriated after being donated by Korean American Lee Dae-soo last December.According to the cultural agency, the Daegunjubo is a national seal that was crafted in 1882, the 19th year of King Gojong’s reign, to present Joseon as a sovereign state. The Royal Seal of Hyojong was made in 1740, the 16th year of King Yeongjo’s reign, to commemorate the achievements of King Hyojong who ruled from 1649 to 1659.During the Joseon Dynasty, a total of 412 national seals called “guksae” and royal seals called “eobo” were produced. The whereabouts of 73 are still undetermined.Since Korea’s liberation from Japan’s colonial rule, a total of six guksae and eight eobo have been repatriated from the U.S. as of last year.