Main Opposition Floor Leader Calls 3 Years Under Moon Administration 'Era of Calamity'

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) criticized the Moon Jae-in administration's policies over the past three years, saying it’s been an "era of calamity" in relation to constitutional government, people's livelihoods and national security.Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Shim Jae-cheol asked voters to judge the Moon administration for what he called incompetence and arrogance in April's general elections, adding his party will win a sweeping victory to end the calamity.Shim said the top office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral race in cooperation with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the police was an "election crime." UFP claims the meddling assisted Moon's confidant Song Cheol-ho in winning the election.The floor leader vowed to push for a parliamentary investigation and a special counsel probe into the allegations.On the economy, Shim criticized the government's income-led growth and real estate policies for aggravating economic doldrums and causing housing prices to soar. He pledged to revise or scrap the related Moon administration policies.Shim then blamed the administration for forcing South Korea and the United States to lose confidence in each other by repeatedly trying to abandon the international community's sanctions on North Korea.