Bong Joon-ho Says 'Parasite' Team Fought Hard Oscar Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho says the months-long Oscar campaign for "Parasite" in the United States was driven by the cast and crew's passion, creativity and teamwork.At a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, attended by Bong, the film's actors and staff, the director said his team had to fight a "guerrilla war" with a smaller budget compared to major Hollywood studios and Netflix.Bong and "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho conducted more than 600 media interviews and took part in over 100 film screenings.Online viral marketing also played a big part of their low-budget campaign.Asked what he thinks helped "Parasite" gain worldwide attention, Bong said the story is about people anyone in the world can relate to, also citing the cast's outstanding and realistic portrayal of the characters.Regarding HBO's plan to produce a "Parasite" television mini-series, Bong said it will have five to six episodes and will likely delve deeper into the theme of the haves and have-nots as a dark comedy-crime drama.