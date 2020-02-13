Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak is back behind bars to serve 17 years in prison after a court handed down a guilty verdict on charges of bribery and embezzlement.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday also slapped Lee with a fine of 13 billion won, or nearly eleven million U.S. dollars, for the charges.The latest decision is two years longer than the sentencing issued by the Seoul Central District Court in October 2018.The high court also revoked Lee’s bail, immediately sending him back to a detention center. He had been out on bail since March 6 of last year due to health concerns.Lee was indicted in April 2014 on charges of embezzling some 34 billion won from DAS, an auto parts company of which he is believed to be the de facto owner, and accepting eleven-point-nine billion won from Samsung Electronics in the form of retainer fees for DAS.