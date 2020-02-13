N. Korea Confirms No Coronavirus Cases Ahead of WHO Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea’s health minister has reaffirmed there are no novel coronavirus cases in the reclusive state. The assurance came amid growing global concerns and as the World Health Organization announced its officials were set to meet with North Korea's mission in Geneva. Meanwhile, the IFRC said it was planning its own efforts to assist the situation in the North.Mark Wilson-Choi has more.Report: North Korea’s Public Health Minister Oh Chun-bok reported zero confirmed or suspected cases of the new coronavirus in her country.In an interview with the North’s Korean Central Television on Tuesday, the minister stressed that the nation remains vigilant and will keep up quarantine efforts to block the contagious virus.Despite the North's continued assurances, global concerns are mounting over the country's updates and ability to combat the disease.Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, told reporters on Tuesday that their officials were set to meet with North Korea’s UN mission in Geneva on Wednesday to further discuss the virus and the situation in the North.[Sound bite: Dr. Michael J Ryan – Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Program (English)]“We have a one-on-one meeting with the mission of DPRK here in Geneva tomorrow. And our representatives will be there and we have no reason to believe that there are any specific issues ongoing in the DPRK and we will be providing them again with the laboratory agents to be able to make the diagnosis. But at the moment there are no signals or no indication that we’re dealing with any COVID-19 there. But the government is very anxious as you can imagine as all governments to make preparations and are seeking are technical and operational assistance to help them get ready.”The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) said it is also continuing to help Pyongyang's coronavirus efforts. Richard Blewitt, the head of the IFRC Delegation to the UN, told KBS’ Korea24 news program that their volunteers are helping to support monitoring and prevention work.[Sound Bite: Richard Blewitt, head of the IFRC Delegation to the United Nations]“The DPRK Red Cross, which is our National Society, has sent volunteers in request in partnership with the Ministry of Health to some of the provinces bordering China to support monitoring and community awareness. Our experience around the world is that preparedness is critical in all countries for this virus. So the most important thing is to have sensitization and awareness in the community to make sure the Ministry of Health has these protective equipment and testing and we’re in the process of providing support to the DPRK.”The IFRC earlier stressed the urgent need to send humanitarian aid to North Korea, including personal protective gear and testing kits, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the reclusive state.Mark Wilson-Choi, KBS World Radio News