Health Authorities to Conduct Coronavirus Tests on Daegu Religious Sect

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are planning to conduct diagnostic and screening tests on people who attended religious services in Daegu with the nation’s 31st novel coronavirus patient.Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said Wednesday that the agency believes they may be dealing with a super spreader in this particular case.Jeong added that the agency plans to carry out both diagnostic and screening tests on people who attended services at the religious sect, as the 31st patient is likely to have come in contact with many there.Sixteen additional cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea on Wednesday. Among them, more than 10 of the patients came into contact with the 31st patient, most of them at the religious services she attended.Health authorities estimate the woman came into contact with a total of 166 people with her visit to the services, a hotel and a hospital.