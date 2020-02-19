S. Korea Confirms 20 Additional COVID-19 Cases in Single Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of novel coronavirus infections in South Korea has soared to 51.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) initially confirmed 15 new cases on Wednesday but added five more diagnosed patients later in the afternoon.Of the 20 cases, 18 of them were reported in the country's southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.Officials said 15 of them came into contact with the country's 31st patient, most of them at a religious service she attended, with one during her hospitalization at a medical facility to treat injuries from a car accident.Of the two patients reported outside the Gyeongsang region, one is the eleven-year-old daughter of the country's 20th patient. The child was diagnosed with the disease while under self-quarantine at home.It is the first time that a minor has contracted the virus in the country.The other patient is a 78-year-old man in Seoul's Seongdong District.