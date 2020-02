Photo : YONHAP News

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, taking the total of confirmed diagnoses in South Korea to 53.According to North Gyeongsang Province, two inpatients at a hospital in Cheongdo County tested positive for the virus on Wednesday evening.The two men, aged 57 and 59, reportedly did not leave the hospital and had no contact with visitors for the past month.Pohang City said that the two patients were sent to Pohang Medical Center at 9:50 p.m. and placed under quarantine at the order of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The confirmation came after the country reported 20 new infections earlier in the day in Daegu and in the adjacent North Gyeongsang Province.