South Korea's producer prices rose slightly in January on a rise in prices of farm and fishery products.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the producer price index for all commodities and services came to 103-point-93 in the month, up point-two percent from a month earlier.From a year earlier, the index, a key barometer of future inflation, increased one percent.Prices of green peppers and green chili peppers doubled last month, pushing up overall producer prices.The prices of halibut and frozen squid products rose over 23 percent and 14 percent, respectively, last month ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. However, producer prices of pork dropped eight-point-six percent.