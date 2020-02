Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s(S&P) has sharply lowered its economic growth outlook for South Korea for this year to one-point-six percent.S&P presented the revised outlook on Wednesday in its credit report on the country's largest retailer Emart.S&P slashed its growth outlook for the country from two-point-one percent to one-point-six percent, saying the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, will have a negative effect on the Korean economy this year.South Korea's economy expanded two percent last year and two-point-seven percent in 2018.Meanwhile, S&P maintained Emart's credit rating at BBB-, but reduced its outlook from "stable" to "negative," projecting the retailer will face continued difficulties in business conditions.