Pentagon: Defense Cost Sharing to be Discussed in Ministers' Talks

The Pentagon said Wednesday that the issue of defense cost-sharing between the U.S. and South Korea will clearly be one of the agenda items for the planned defense ministers' talks.South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is set to hold talks with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper on Monday in Washington.Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press briefing that the main goal of the meeting is to continue the relationship between the two sides and build on their ability to fight together in defense of the peninsula.Hoffman said that the allies have been working to reach an agreement on cost-sharing for U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula and thus the issue will obviously be an agenda for the planned meeting.The defense ministers' talks are also expected to address potential furloughs for South Korean workers at the U.S. military bases.Meanwhile, the spokesperson said he has nothing to announce regarding the allies' combined military exercises in the spring.