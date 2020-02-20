N. Korea Extends Quarantine to 30 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly extended its coronavirus quarantine period to 30 days.Ambassador Han Tae-song at the North Korean mission in Geneva said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that the extension is based on scientific results indicating that infection is possible up to three weeks after exposure.The incubation period for coronavirus is currently known to be 14 days.The envoy stressed that North Korea is implementing thorough quarantine measures for certain times in certain areas, repeating the government's position that there have been no infections in the country.According to Reuters, World Health Organization spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said North Korea had reported checking nearly 73-hundred travelers entering the country over a six-week period ending February 9.Citing the North Korean health ministry, the spokesperson said 141 travelers with fevers had been tested for the virus but all had negative results.