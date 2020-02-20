Menu Content

Experts: Fatality Rate for COVID-19 Higher Than H1N1 Influenza, Lower Than MERS

Photo : YONHAP News

Infectious disease specialists in South Korea say the fatality rate of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 is higher than that of the 2009 H1N1 influenza, but lower than that of the 2015 MERS virus.

At a press conference at the National Medical Center on Thursday, a committee consisting of doctors treating COVID-19 patients and related experts warned that the virus could be serious for the elderly and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Based on their study of cases in the country, the committee said the new coronavirus is likely released in large amounts in early stages, expressing concerns that people with mild or no symptoms could spread it before diagnosis.

Assessing that the virus has likely already spread in the general public, the committee called for an effective use of resources at pan-government public health institutions. 

The specialists also urged the government to lead efforts toward the development of vaccines and medication for the virus.
