Floor Leader of Joint Minor Opposition Negotiation Group Calls For Extra Budget to Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of a new joint negotiating group consisting of three minor opposition parties called for a supplementary budget to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.Addressing the National Assembly on Thursday, New Alternative Party Rep. You Sung-yop criticized the Moon Jae-in administration for delaying a decision on the extra budget after having overspent from state coffers.You strongly urged the administration to provide direct and effective financial support to small business owners who have been hit hard by state-led minimum wage hikes and the coronavirus outbreak.Staying on the economy, You said last year's growth rate of two percent is largely due to the Moon administration's failed policy of income-led growth, minimum wage hikes and real estate policies that caused housing prices to soar.The floor leader proposed streamlining the country's public sector to save tax money and solidify the social safety net, before pushing for labor reforms to enhance flexibility.Regarding prosecutorial reforms, You praised efforts to disperse the state agency's authority. However, he then criticized the Justice Ministry's demotion of prosecutors looking into allegations involving ruling camp figures for damaging the agency's autonomy and neutrality.