Photo : YONHAP News

The Jeju District Court on Thursday sentenced Koh Yoo-jung to life in prison for murdering her ex-husband.The court, however, found Koh not guilty of murdering her stepson, citing insufficient evidence.Koh was charged with the homicide of her ex-husband, which took place on May 15, 2019, at a pension on Jeju Island, as well as with damaging and hiding his body. She was also accused of smothering her stepson to death last March.Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Koh for both murders.