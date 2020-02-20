UFP Requests Court Review of Law on Investigation Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party has filed an appeal requesting the Constitutional Court to review the legality of a law approved in parliament last year that calls for setting up an independent agency to investigate corruption among senior public officials.In a media release Thursday, the party said the law enables the establishment of a state agency which it claims stands above the constitution and is unprecedented worldwide.The party argues the law goes against the principle of the separation of three powers and violates the prosecution's right to investigate.It also noted that members of the exclusive agency who are recommended by the president and political parties wield a greater influence.The UFP said the proposed agency will become even more politically subordinate in its structure than the prosecution and its creation will undermine political neutrality.