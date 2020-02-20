Menu Content

Online Shopping Orders Surge Amid Virus Scare

2020-02-20

A growing number of South Koreans are shopping online for daily necessities amid the coronavirus scare, resulting in a delay in deliveries.

The online mall Coupang posted on its website Thursday that its so-called "rocket" deliveries, which arrive overnight, could be delayed starting Friday due to a flood in orders.

On Wednesday, Coupang reached its daily delivery limit in volume for the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province region, an area that has reported a surge in coronavirus cases.

Another online shopping mall, 11st.co.kr, has also recorded a sharp increase in daily necessity sales such as instant rice, bottled water, toilet paper and chilled and frozen foods.

Sale of face masks has risen 240 percent from last week and 36-hundred percent from the same period last year.
