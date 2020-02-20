Military to Restrict Soldiers from Vacationing, Staying Outside Bases over Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to restrict all enlisted soldiers from vacationing, staying off base and meeting visitors from this weekend after a Navy sailor on Jeju Island tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the decision was made in a meeting of top defense and military officials, which was presided over by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.The ministry said based on the recommendations from the officials, Defense Minister Jeong decided to restrict all soldiers from going on vacation, staying out of their installations, staying out overnight and meeting visitors, starting from Saturday.However, vacations granted before military discharge and those for family events such as weddings and funerals will not be subject to the restrictions.The decision came after a Navy sailor on Jeju Island was found to have contracted the new virus in an initial test earlier on Thursday. The test result was confirmed early on Friday, marking the first case among service personnel in South Korea.