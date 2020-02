Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Thursday that there has been no change in plans for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea in the first half of this year.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a written press briefing that President Moon Jae-in and President Xi agreed to push ahead with the plan during their telephone conversation on Thursday.Kang added that the two leaders agreed to let diplomatic authorities consult on specific schedules.The two leaders reaffirmed the plan amid speculation that Xi's visit would be unlikely amid China's fight against the novel coronavirus.