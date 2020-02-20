Rival Parties Agree to Form Special Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s rival parties have agreed to create a special parliamentary committee to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.Deputy floor leaders of the three negotiation groups, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition United Future Party, agreed on the matter on Thursday. The other group involved is an alliance of three minor opposition parties -- the Bareunmirae Party, Alternative New Party and the Party for Peace and Democracy.The committee will consist of 18 lawmakers, including nine from DP along with a chairman, eight from UFP and one from the minor alliance.They will discuss details on the formation of the committee during a plenary session slated for Monday.DP Deputy Floor Leader Yoon Hu-duk said the parliament will exhibit its full capacity so the government can focus its efforts on dealing with the contagious disease.