Suspected Coronavirus Patients who Reject Diagnostic Test to be Fined

Write: 2020-02-21 09:09:59Update: 2020-02-21 10:34:54

Photo : KBS

People who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus and reject a doctor's recommendation to take a diagnostic test will likely be subject to punishment.

The National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee held a plenary session on Thursday to approve three revision bills on the laws on the prevention of infectious diseases, quarantine and medical care.

Under the revisions, a suspected patient of an infectious disease who rejects the diagnostic test recommended by the health minister, mayor, governor, head of a district or doctor will face up to three million won in fines. 

The revisions came after a 61-year-old woman, the country's 31st confirmed case, dismissed her doctor's advice to take the diagnostic test even though she had symptoms. She is presumed to have infected dozens of people at a church she attended in Daegu. 

The bills are expected to be handled at the parliamentary plenary session as early as this month after securing approval at the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.
